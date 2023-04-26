desantis-disney-mickey-mouse.jpg
Disney Is Going Nuclear On Ron DeSantis By Suing Him And His Stooge-Filled Oversight Board And People Are Loving It

Donald Trump may be battling Ron DeSantis (before he even starts his presidential campaign), but DeSantis is a little busy fighting someone else: a company whose mascot is a mouse. The Florida Governor has been duking it out with The Walt Disney Company for over a year now, all because they refuse to discriminate against LGBTQIA+ people. So far Disney has been able to one-up DeSantis, cleverly out-maneuvering his weaker chess moves. But now it seems they just want to get it over with and are getting the law involved.

As per NBC News, Disney filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday accusing DeSantis and his team of a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” for their public opposition to his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. They allege that his retaliatory campaign was “orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech” and “now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

The lawsuit also includes this incredible phrase: “Disney regrets that it has come to this.”

But they have no choice, they say, but to take DeSantis to court:

“But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.”

The lawsuit went over big on social media. Some found it all very surreal.

Others couldn’t believe that they were siding with Disney, a corporation that’s arguably too large, that owns too much IP, that has long had a questionable effect upon the culture, that was co-founded by a figure both brilliant and devious. Then again, Walter Elias Disney was no Meatball Ron.

Others were more specifically anti-DeSantis.

There were jokes.

The lawsuit even prompted a response from a perhaps surprising person: fellow Republican (and likely 2024 rival) Nikki Haley, who beckoned Disney to South Carolina, where she once governed.

Anyway, good job, Ron DeSantis, bringing together people of all stripes to cheer on one of the largest and hungriest corporations on the planet.

