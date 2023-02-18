Last week it was reported that Donald Trump was going for a Mulligan when it came to giving Ron DeSantis one of his mean nicknames. His first attempt — “Ron DeSanctimonious” — received mixed reviews. He’s a professional bully, he could do better when it comes to his most hated potential 2024 rival. And so it seemed he had: The New York Times claimed he was beta testing a couple new ones, including the very mean but far catchier “Meatball Ron.” Alas, Trump denied the report, and now he’s doubling down.

As per The Daily Beast, the former president, at 1am EST on a Saturday, took to this rinky-dink Twitter clone to bemoan the report.

“I will never call Ron DeSanctimonious “Meatball” Ron, as the Fake News is insisting I will,” he wrote. “Even though FoxNews killing lightweight Paul Ryan is revered by him, Low Energy Jeb Bush is his hero and always at his side, his beaches and State were closed for long periods of time, his testing, testing, testing for the China Virus didn’t work out too well, and his loyalty skills are really weak, it would be totally inappropriate to use the word “meatball” as a moniker for Ron!”

“Meatball Ron” is not a nice nickname, but it does roll off the tongue a lot more smoothly than “DeSanctimonious,” which isn’t even a good description of him. That he’s sticking with it has strong “jerk store” vibes. If he wants to win the 2024 Republican ticket a third time, he might have to reconsider, especially considering DeSantis probably isn’t ready for Trump’s insults. Or maybe he should stick with it for that very reason.

