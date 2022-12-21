On Wednesday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the U.S. for the first time since the Russia invasion. For nearly a year, the nation has kept Russian forces from taking over. It’s gone terribly for Russia, but it’s far from over. Ukraine has been able to withstand invaders thanks in part to help from other nations, who’ve recognized the existential threat posed if Russian president Vladimir Putin achieves his goals. Not everyone sees Putin as a threat. As Zelensky arrived on U.S. shores, he received a chilly reception from one wing of the GOP (as well as, of course, from Putin).

MAGA Republicans were up in arms over Zelensky’s visit, which found him meeting with President Joe Biden and later addressing Congress. The usual suspects threw fits. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Zelensky a “shadow president” and his nation the “51st state.” She also blew up over foreign aid in general and singled out Mitch McConnell, who is for extending more support to Ukraine, for scorn, saying Americans were being “raped.” Greene’s former bestie Lauren Boebert was mad, too.

But arguably the most over-the-top response came from Don Jr., the son of the former president, who earned his first of two impeachments after trying to blackmail Zelensky into helping him dig up dirt on the GOP’s biggest bête noire, Hunter Biden. Sharing a story about how the U.S. was prepared to give Ukraine another $45 billion in aid, he called Zelensky “basically an ungrateful international welfare queen.”

Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen. https://t.co/WclnckMoCj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2022

There are arguments to be made about how much money the U.S. should give Ukraine for their fight. But Donald Trump Jr. is not someone who should be making those. (To say nothing of the loaded term “welfare queen,” with its racist and classist connotations.) Some pointed out that he really shouldn’t be making this charge the day after news broke that his father, whose tax returns are finally to be made public, didn’t even pay taxes for the last two years.

When I think of welfare queens, I think of your dad’s tax returns, @DonaldJTrumpJr. https://t.co/DBoU50vxIt — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 21, 2022

Look at The Pot calling the Kettle Black. You, your family and Business’s don’t pay your full share of taxes AND cheat your Supporters out of their money. SO WHAT DOES THIS MAKE YOU, an American Welfare QUEEN? https://t.co/eTbTIPiK5K — Papo (@pjampaganza) December 21, 2022

Your dad doesn't pay his taxes. Sit this one out, buddy. https://t.co/Zj0BDB4lVs pic.twitter.com/EeLnsjIT7s — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 21, 2022

Says the son still living off daddy’s grift . . . https://t.co/Rk47XiNwo3 — Rick Tyler – Still Right (@rickwtyler) December 21, 2022

Tell me your father's tax returns are about to be made public without telling me your father's tax returns are about to be made public. https://t.co/fuOupnBqbL — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) December 21, 2022

Some accused Don Jr. of projection.

the gall of a guy whose solely relevant because of daddy’s name and money calling anyone a welfare queen is just crazy https://t.co/gmxLHboAXp — delaniac 🌹🌱 (ChadNotChud@home.social) (@ChadNotChud) December 21, 2022

Others were reminded that his father often used taxpayer dollars to do whatever he wanted.

Sweetie, your deadbeat father spent $150m in taxpayer money on golf trips. https://t.co/x5cjRF0uP2 — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) December 21, 2022

Some argued Don Jr. was really just mad that Zelensky didn’t help his dad with his sleazy schemes.

If only he’d done that “favor”…. https://t.co/6hobZBLqsi — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 21, 2022

Translation: “My dad got impeached for failing to strong arm Zelensky into digging up dirt on a political rival and as someone who survives on trust fund welfare I find that outrageous.” https://t.co/QeYOPHdZ98 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) December 21, 2022

A daddy's boy who met with a foreign adversary that was attempting to subvert an American election is daring to denigrate a true hero battling Putin & defending his nation from a genocidal war? This may be the dumbest remark ever from Junior. And that's quite an accomplishment. https://t.co/oLBZ3BpqTH — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 21, 2022

Some challenged his use of the term “welfare queen.”

Referring to a world leader facing a brutal, unprovoked invasion from a nuclear power as a "welfare queen" (which is a racist trope) is quite a choice pic.twitter.com/CBWKwOBQz3 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) December 21, 2022

Maybe, some postulated, Jr.’s just mad that dad doesn’t love him.

I'm truly sorry your parents didn't know how to love you. It's not too late to get therapy, heal your childhood trauma and be a productive part of humanity. https://t.co/JNRrezLyJY — valerie bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 21, 2022

Or perhaps he’s scared what Zelensky would do to him if he called him that to his face.