The gun massacre in Uvalde, Texas, which took the lives of 19 children and two adults, has shocked the nation. Democrats have invariably put most of the blame on one thing: guns, and the easy availability thereof. Most Republicans have blamed everything but guns. Some even blamed doors. (Then there’s whatever Lauren Boebert is talking about.)

Then there’s Don Jr. The former president’s went on one of his unhinged, slurry, motormouthed video rants, in which he not only defend semi-automatic weapons but also put the blame on, among other things, “crazy teachers” — despite two teachers being the casualties of the tragedy in Uvalde.

The video, posted on Rumble, finds him in sarcastic mode. “It’s the gun, it’s not the sociopath wielding it, folks,” he fumed while making spastic, Showgirls-esque hand movements. “If it wasn’t for the gun, this kid would be a well-adjusted, reasonable individual, he’d be a wonderful human being, right? He’d be a wonderful human being. He wouldn’t have done the exact same thing with a bat or a bomb or some sort of improvised device or a machete, he’s a great kid, don’t judge him.”

He then tried to find the real culprit. “We can’t acknowledge what the actual causes are. It’s not a drug-addict mother and a missing father and a lack of religion, indoctrination programs in our schools, crazy teachers teaching some of the crap I’ve talking about in these videos. It’s none of those things,” he ranted. “It never ends man.”

In summing up, he said, “Our own stupidity, apathy, wokeness, laziness, that’s the problem, folks, and until we fix that, the rest is just talk and crap.”

Or maybe Don Jr. should keep recording deranged videos that erase credibility from already dodgy arguments.

(Via Raw Story)