Ex-president Donald Trump has been lashing out like a caged rat at the New York Attorney General’s investigation (into the fam’s shady business), all while a lot of focus is turning toward the eldest Trump kids regarding January 6. Much of that attention is going toward Ivanka (regarding with her reported attempts to have her dad call off the MAGA rioters), but guess who’s stealing plenty of focus surrounding both investigations?

That’d be Don Jr., He of the amped-up Fox News appearances and who (not too terribly long ago) delivered a glassy-eyed rant that inspired tons of “Motel 6” jokes. The latter video clip featured him ranting about Hunter Biden’s laptop in a run-down looking room, and overall, Don Jr.’s video clips leave people wondering if he needs an intervention. So let’s just say that Don Jr.’s latest self-posted installment won’t quiet the masses. On Friday night, he took to Facebook with a 4:35 rant entitled, “Biden Can’t Read a Teleprompter!”

This one’s a doozy. In particular, one part of the video’s circulating like wildfire because Don Jr. appears to make a fart joke about how President Biden might “let one rip” if they allow him to… be in the same room with someone? It makes no sense, and then Don Jr. begins to ramble about Russia and China and yikes.

It’s no wonder that a Twitter user remarked how this is the perfect example of “why Trump’s lawyers don’t want Don Jr. testifying before the NY AG.”

Exhibit A on why Trump’s lawyers don’t want Don Jr. testifying before the NY AG. pic.twitter.com/0MykNIYYh7 — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 24, 2022

Not only did Don Jr. make this video, he published it publicly. pic.twitter.com/flmD016hfO — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) January 24, 2022

And all of the intervention jokes have begun afresh as well.

Don Jr. is on another bender. The pressure must be getting to him. His deranged, slurred, unnatural, speech is clearly drug fueled. pic.twitter.com/4QBth83fDj — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 23, 2022

Seriously, is Don Jr. ALWAYS high as a kite these days?

pic.twitter.com/davw7mLH2p — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) January 24, 2022

Don Jr. is obviously now doing coke while binge drinking. https://t.co/M4AY8wiQzu — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) January 24, 2022

Don Jr. sounds like a drunk Don Sr. impersonator. https://t.co/wqkGHjy1Vb — Robert Schlesinger🖖 (@rschles) January 23, 2022

Did someone say Don Jr.? Just checking. https://t.co/918h0gtmca — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 24, 2022

Holy cocaine and liquor // Don Jr. has a bad day when he hears his daddy would throw him under the bus to save Ivanka. https://t.co/FvVyseWYkB — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) January 24, 2022

cocaine and Don Jr. are trending together because of course they are — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 24, 2022

Between this and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle’s shout-filled ways, every day must be a real adventure at Don Jr.’s house.