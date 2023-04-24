Fresh off the news that Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to “part ways,” Don Lemon has been let go by CNN, acccording to Don Lemon. CNN is saying otherwise. Buckle up.

The news came early Monday morning after the on-air personality fired off a frustrated tweet sharing some behind-the-scenes details of his axing. According to Lemon, his agent was the one to break the news of his termination.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon wrote. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

Lemon continued on, writing that he was blindsided by the news and expected there were bigger issues at play that contributed to his firing.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” Lemon wrote. “It is clear there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

That all said, CNN is disputing how it all went down.

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

The news comes after Variety published a report exposing multiple complaints related to Lemon’s conduct with female staff at the network. According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Lemon displayed misogynistic attitudes towards his fellow female anchors, sending harassing and threatening texts and mocking them in front of the show crew and staff. Lemon drew even more controversy for his on-air comments about presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, dubbing her “past her prime,” for which he later apologized.

CNN CEO Chris Licht posted a memo on the network’s social media accounts addressing the termination saying, “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”