Tucker Carlson And Fox News Have Shockingly Agreed To ‘Part Ways’

We’ve seen the last of Tucker Carlson’s “scandalized baked potato” face, at least on Fox News.

The host and conservative news network have agreed to “part ways,” according to a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.” There will be no farewell hurrah: Carlson’s final episode was on Friday, April 21st. Fox News Tonight will be hosted by “rotating Fox News personalities” until a permanent host is found.

The timing of Carlson’s sudden exit is… interesting.

Carlson’s exit comes less than a week after Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle the election software company’s defamation claim. Carlson was to be among the witnesses to testify if the case had come to trial. Carlson was Fox News’ most watched personality, making his exit all the more surprising, but also its most controversial. Even after the network faced litigation over its post-2020 election coverage, Carlson continued to suggested that the vote was not legitimate.

It’s currently unknown what Carlson’s next move will be, but many Fox News employees will be glad he’s gone. “He acts like the king of Fox. Entitlement. Extremely unprofessional,” an anonymous producer told the Daily Beast, while a correspondent called him “a joke, and I don’t know many in the news division that likes or respects him. He makes our jobs harder and way more dangerous.” Sounds like they hate him, “passionately.”

“We want to thank Tucker Carlson for his service to the network.” — Fox News’ Harris Faulkner announces on air that Fox and Tucker Carlson have parted ways, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/PfY19rQYtX — The Recount (@therecount) April 24, 2023

(Via Mediaite)