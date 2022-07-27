We all remember the moment when, in April 2020, Donald Trump suggested that drinking a disinfectant such as bleach might be one way to fight off the COVID-19 virus while Dr. Deborah Birx, the then-newly appointed White House coronavirus response coordinator, looked on and listened in what appeared to be abject horror:

(Though watching it with the theme song from Curb Your Enthusiasm edited in somehow feels more natural.)

But according to a new book, Dr. Birx wasn’t the only member of the Trump administration to have such a visceral “Good god—what have I done?!” moment. As Mediaite reports, the former president’s Russia adviser, Fiona Hill, had a very similar kind of out-of-body experience at the 2018 Helsinki summit when she sat and watched Trump openly stated that he believed Vladimir Putin when he swore he didn’t meddle in the 2016 elections, despite the fact that Trump’s own intelligence officials were telling him differently.

“President Putin says it’s not Russia,” Trump declared. “I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

In The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020, a new book from Politico’s White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire, the author writes about that moment: