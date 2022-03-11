Donald Trump‘s claims to understanding “The Art of the Deal” may be shaky, but he definitely has perfected “The Art of the Dodge.” In just the past 48 hours alone, he has abruptly sidestepped a conversation about the future of Ukraine to rant and rave about his well-known disdain for windmills. And when Sean Hannity gave the former president the chance to walk back all the glowing things he has had to say about Vladimir Putin over the years, Trump just changed the subject. Sort of.

As Raw Story reports, Trump called into Hannity’s show on Thursday night, where the Fox News host seemed desperate to help his pal re-gain some semblance of patriotism and admit that, yes, Russia’s unhinged president is indeed “evil.” In fact, Hannity put the question to him in such a way that all Trump needed to do was say “yes” or “no.” Instead, we got a whole lot of bullshit.

“You came under some fire when you said Vladimir Putin’s very smart,” Hannity said, winding up to give Trump a quick out. “I think I know you a little bit better than most people in the media, and I think you also recognize he’s evil, do you not?”

Trump’s response, however, sounded like it was the answer to an entirely different question:

“Well I was referring to the fact that he said this is an independent nation. This was before there was any attack! He’s calling it an independent nation! Now, a lot of things are changing, now look, this doesn’t seem to be the same Putin I was dealing with! But I will tell you, he wouldn’t have changed if I were dealing with him, he wouldn’t have changed!”

None of which is an answer to a very simple question. You can watch for yourself below:

Trump declines to call Putin "evil" when Hannity prompts him to pic.twitter.com/kAB2pUKjdg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2022

