Contrary to popular belief, Donald Trump is not “daddy.”

Last November, former-president Trump endorsed Arizona senator Wendy Rogers, who he called a “MAGA warrior” for her help spreading easily debunked lies about the 2020 election. “She has a truly great fighting spirit, is strong on Law and Order, securing our Border, and gun rights. Wendy Rogers has my Complete and Total Endorsement for reelection to the Arizona State Senate because she FIGHTS!” he continued.

Rogers, who proudly boasts of her endorsement from a pillow salesman on her website, recently repaid the favor to Trump — or should I say “Daddy T”? No, I shouldn’t, but Rogers did. “We miss Daddy T!!! There are many pretenders but there is only one Daddy T! #TrumpWon2020 #Trump2024,” the senator wrote on Facebook over the weekend.

She shared the same sentiment on Telegram.

But “Daddy T,” somehow, isn’t the worst thing that Rogers has written on social media. After a white gunman shot 13 people, 11 of whom were Black, at a Buffalo grocery store earlier this year, she wrote on Telegram, “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo.”

Rogers also appeared at a white nationalist conference in Florida, and as chronicled by the Arizona Republic, “she attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country was then under Russian invasion, calling him a ‘globalist puppet’ for George Soros, the philanthropist and businessman. Both Zelenskyy and Soros are Jewish.” Does she also have thoughts on the “woke” agenda of Lightyear? You better believe it.

Meanwhile, Daddy T recently threw his actual daughter under the bus.

