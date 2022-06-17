If there’s one person the January 6th committee would like to talk to about the deadly attacks on the Capitol, it’s former president/key instigator Donald Trump. But Trump, being Trump, would never put himself in such a vulnerable position. Instead, he’s yelling like a toddler and demanding to no one in particular that he be given the same amount of airtime.

Shortly before Thursday’s hearings began, as Raw Story reports, Trump took to TRUTH Social to “truth” about the loads of evidence he has about “massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!” But if you thought he was going to share it right then and there (or believed for one second that it existed at all), you clearly don’t know Trump. No, what the former president really wants is for all of the major news networks to turn their attention to him and broadcast this damning evidence he’s promising. Or, as he put it: “I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!”

While who he is demanding this “EQUAL TIME!!!” from remains unclear, Trump was obviously in a mood. As he shared:

The Fake News Networks are perpetuating lies, falsehoods, and Russia, Russia, Russia type disinformation (same sick people, here we go again!) by allowing the low rated but nevertheless one sided and slanderous Unselect Committee hearings to go endlessly and aimlessly on (and on and on!). It is a one sided, highly partisan Witch Hunt, the likes of which has never been seen in Congress before. Therefore, I am hereby demanding EQUAL TIME to spell out the massive Voter Fraud & Dem Security Breach!

Perhaps someone should remind the former president that the committee would love nothing more than to have him come in and testify.

(Via Raw Story)