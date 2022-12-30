With his long-sought after tax returns now out in the open, Donald Trump is attempting to get ahead of the presumably bad headlines that are heading his way. After the Supreme Court surprisingly ruled against Trump, who personally picked nearly half of the sitting justices, the returns were made available by the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, January 30.

Within hours Trump released a statement, but not on Truth Social. The former president had his spokesperson Liz Harrington deliver the news on Twitter where people might actually read it. There was also an ominous tone to the whole thing as Trump vowed that “horrible things” will now happen. Considering this is a guy who spurred a literal assault on the U.S. Capitol, that’s probably not great.

“The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people,” Trump said. “The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”

Trump continued to blast the Democrats for taking America down a “dangerous two-way street,” which definitely isn’t a threat. Haha, why would you think that? The former president also made sure to note that he’s very successful even though his tax returns will probably suggest otherwise. He’s great at business, you guys.

The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street! The “Trump” tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs andmagnificent structures and enterprises.

You can see Trump’s full statement below:

