For most, even the non-religious, Christmas Day is a chance for rest and relaxation. Not so for the world’s most famous failed blogger. While sitting president Joe Biden tweeted a message of unity, imploring both the nation’s main parties to see each other as “fellow Americans,” his predecessor took a different tack. Not only did Donald Trump wish a sarcastic Merry Christmas to his many enemies, but he also made the bold claim that he was a mystical soothsayer.

Biden’s Christmas message vs. Trump’s Christmas message. pic.twitter.com/LigqGNcFYG — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 25, 2022

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE,” Trump posted, “including the Radical Left Marxists that are destroying our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disable Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special ‘Prosecutor’ who, together with his wife and family, HATES ‘Trump’ more than any other person on earth.” He concluded with a bit of gear shift, writing, “LOVE TO ALL!”

There’s a lot going on in the former president’s “Truth”: the dense run-on sentence, the typical random capitalizations and air quotes, the tall claims that may have little foundation in, well, truth. An overwhelmed reader might not even catch the bit about him being “clairvoyant.” Trump already exhausted most of the post with various tirades and accusations, so he might not have had time to explain how he’d ever proven capable to seeing the future. Indeed, his rallies — which he hasn’t held since he was hit with a flurry of bad news, all of it brought on by himself — tend to end with him looking not at the future but at the present, which he paints as downright post-apocalyptic.

If Trump is clairvoyant about anything, it’s likely about the way he might not ever face any comeuppance for his many crimes. After all, he’s spent his life weaseling out of responsibility. But who knows? Maybe this time will actually be different.

(Via The Daily Beast)