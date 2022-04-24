Last week, Kevin McCarthy was caught in a lie. The New York Times reported that the House minority leader had privately slammed former president Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot. McCarthy called the report false. Then the Times produced audio, proving he was the one bending the truth. While Trump himself claims to have already forgiven him, some of his fellow members of Congress are not.

Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday and proceeded to tear McCarthy a new one.

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” Warren said, straight-up. “This is outrageous! And that is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now.” She said today’s GOP “say one thing to the American public and something else in private,” adding that “they understand that it is wrong” that there was a violent attempt by Trump supporters. (Though they might not cop to the behind-the-scenes coup being investigated by the Jan. 6 committee.)

“The Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make [the] 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington,” she said, adding, “Shame on Kevin McCarthy.”

Meanwhile, more and more damning intel is emerging from the House select committee’s months-long investigation. Recently it’s been revealed that Don Jr. was texting plans to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, while GOP lawmakers like Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan were a lot more involved in those plans than previously reported. Meanwhile, one of the biggest cheerleaders of 2020 election voting fraud misinformation embarrassed himself on The Masked Singer.

You can watch Warren’s CNN appearance in the video above. The discussion of McCarthy’s remarks begin around the 9-minute mark.

(Via The Daily Beast)