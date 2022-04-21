April 20, 2022, is a day that will live in cursed infamy. In a 12-hour span, we witnessed a sweaty Donald Trump storming out of his interview with British blowhard Piers Morgan (unless he didn’t), and Rudy Giuliani making his long-dreaded appearance on Fox’s The Masked Singer. This is not what the founders of 4/20 (Cheech and Chong?) had in mind.

There’s plenty of Trump vs. Piers drama to come (there always is). But as for Giuliani, the former-NYC mayor who tried to destroy democracy as we know it, his unmasking as “Jack in the Box” is being called a “new low point for reality TV.” Which is saying something. The episode didn’t even get good ratings, so, uh, hope it was worth it, Fox.

Variety reports:

The show’s installment with the disgraced former mayor of New York City and former personal attorney for President Donald Trump got a 0.6 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers, according to fast-affiliate Nielsen data. Viewership for season seven has been in flux since its March 9 premiere, with the Fox celebrity singing competition drawing a season high 4.3 million viewers on March 30, only to reach a season low of 3.9 million last Wednesday, which was beat by last night’s new low.

It was the lowest-rated episode of the season, a season that has also featured A-list celebrities like Dog the Bounty Hunter, Hurley from Lost, and sports announcer Joe Buck. The pitiful ratings are hilarious (in a “Sick, Sad World” kind of way), but even funnier is Masked Singer co-host Nicole Scherzinger confusing Giuliani for actor Robert Duvall. “No, that’s not Robert Duvall,” a dead-inside Ken Jeong responded.

As clips of G*uliani on the Masked Singer get shared, please don’t overlook Nicole asking Ken if G*uliani is Robert Duvall pic.twitter.com/eNUqerNYul — Emma Layden (@emmalayden) April 21, 2022

