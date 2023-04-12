Elon Musk sat down for a “rare interview” with the BBC where the embattled CEO of Twitter admitted that running the social media platform has not been a picnic. However, despite several months of very public and evident turmoil, Musk claims that Twitter is doing “reasonably well.” That said, he probably wouldn’t be opposed to selling the social media platform if someone really wanted to buy it. (Why? Do you know somebody?)

You can watch a clip from the interview below where Musk argues that buying Twitter was the right thing to do even though the site is now worth less than half of the $44 billion he paid for it:

Elon Musk, boss of Twitter and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has given a rare interview to the BBC. He spoke to our correspondent James Clayton at Twitter HQ this eveninghttps://t.co/zj6h1L9q4M pic.twitter.com/zIqjlem3vr — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 12, 2023

Via BBC News:

Asked whether he had any regrets about buying Twitter, the world’s second richest man said the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party”. Talking about his time at the helm so far, Mr Musk said: “It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a rollercoaster.” It has been “really quite a stressful situation over the last several months”, he added, but said he still felt that buying the company was the right thing to do.

Despite saying the site is doing much better, Musk claimed that he continues to sleep in his Twitter office, and sometimes on a couch in the company library that nobody uses. Probably because the boss sleeps on it. He also admitted that he should tweet less.

“Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times? Yes,” Musk said. “I think I should not tweet after 3am.”

(Via BBC News)