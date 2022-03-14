Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk Has Challenged Vladimir Putin To An Actual One-On-One Fight For Ukraine, And People Have Thoughts

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been making headlines lately for his surprise baby and breakup with Grimes and his rather terrifying brain-implant initiative, but he’s diving into international relations now, or so it seems. Musk (age 50) decided to begin the week by throwing down a “challenge” of “single combat” against Vladimir Putin (age 69) with the “stakes” being Ukraine. Meaning that Musk desires to physically fight the Russian president, one on one, with the prize being a war-torn country.

Yep, Musk tweeted in both Russian and Ukrainian, and he added, “Do you agree to this fight?”

While people wondered whether the heck he had thought this through, Musk offered, “If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not.” He then assured his followers, “I am absolutely serious.”

Let’s just say that there’s a lot of commotion here. On one hand, Elon Musk has found a way to make the Russian invasion of Ukraine all about him. On the other hand, people are doing the pick-your-fighter thing, and it’s as absurd a decision as one would expect. On one hand, there’s martial arts experience. Putin has famously done some judo moves in public, and Elon, well, he did this.

But also, there could be flamethrowers involved.

Let the deluge of fittingly outrageous responses begin.

And here’s a relevant question: what has Elon actually done here?

Whether or not Musk means well here is up for debate. He recently tweeted an unsavory meme, which suggested that Netflix couldn’t wait to make a love-story film about this war. The tweet carried anti-trans vibes, and Musk also tweeted a meme that’s still open for interpretation but could suggest that people hop too quickly on the various “I Stand With” bandwagons. He also quoted Agatha Christie for unknown reasons, so the jury is out on whether Musk would actually step into the ring, should Putin decide to go for it.

