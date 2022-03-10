X AE A-XII Musk, the son of Grimes and Elon Musk, was born in early 2020. That was the pair’s first child together, but now we know he wasn’t their last: In a new Vanity Fair interview, Grimes revealed (initially on accident) that she and Musk had a second baby together, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

In the feature, writer Devin Gordon notes he heard the “unmistakable” sound of a baby crying in another room while talking with Grimes in her home. He then geared up to “ask the strangest question of my career” and asked Grimes if she had another baby. Grimes replied, “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things. Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

Gordon continues to write, “She’s rattled, and I’m mortified by even accidentally making a woman — a new mother, no less — feel exposed and vulnerable. I suggest we pause for a moment to discuss the surreal professional ethics at play, which are that I can’t pretend I don’t know she’s got a secret baby with the world’s wealthiest man hiding upstairs. Especially when she invited me here.”

Grimes then shook her head and confirmed the new bundle of joy, saying, “She’s a little colicky, too [laughs]. I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Due to health complications during Grimes’ first pregnancy, she and Musk had their second child via a surrogate. Later, Grimes texted Gordon, “Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.” She’s also referred to by her nickname, Y.

Gordon explains the name: