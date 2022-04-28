Elon Musk Texas
Getty Image
Viral

Elon Musk’s ‘I’m Buying Coca-Cola To Put The Cocaine Back In’ Tweet Went Over About As Well As Expected

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Elon Musk’s having a grand old time with his new toy (not exactly something the kids find under a tree, since Twitter cost him $44 billion), but not everyone is as amused as he is. Tesla shareholders, for one, had a freakout session. And even though Lauren Boebert is thrilled about “free speech” (even though this really isn’t a First Amendment issue, as Elon has tried to make it be), the EU already warned Musk that his non-moderation and “free speech absolutist” take on every single statement isn’t going to fly with them.

Regardless, Elon apparently decided that everyone’s being too serious, and even though no one really knows where he will get all of the money (investors will help, obviously, but he might have to sell off a ton of Tesla stock), he’s taking some of this seriously. He suggested that Twitter implement end-to-end encryption like Signal does things.

Then it was time to have some fun. Bring on a “cocaine” tweet, right? That’s what happened. He couldn’t resist.

“Next,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. “I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

And then there was this: “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!”

From there, Elon had an absolute ball responding to coke-cocaine remarks with stuff like “Kicks Red Bull’s ass!”

This led to a reality check: Elon won’t be able to buy Coke unless a miracle happens.

And there was the inevitable: “Imagine not being able to tell when someone is joking….”

Naturally, jokes about Don Jr and Howard Hughes and plenty more rolled out as well. (Also, I’m not sure how Elon has the time to tweet so much? He has a lot going on, supposedly.)

It should be noted that Elon should not try to be a mattress guru, either. Just ask Grimes, who revealed that he wouldn’t replace a mattress with a giant hole. He also thinks that buying McDonald’s to fix ice cream machines is a step too far.

×