Elon Musk’s having a grand old time with his new toy (not exactly something the kids find under a tree, since Twitter cost him $44 billion), but not everyone is as amused as he is. Tesla shareholders, for one, had a freakout session. And even though Lauren Boebert is thrilled about “free speech” (even though this really isn’t a First Amendment issue, as Elon has tried to make it be), the EU already warned Musk that his non-moderation and “free speech absolutist” take on every single statement isn’t going to fly with them.
Regardless, Elon apparently decided that everyone’s being too serious, and even though no one really knows where he will get all of the money (investors will help, obviously, but he might have to sell off a ton of Tesla stock), he’s taking some of this seriously. He suggested that Twitter implement end-to-end encryption like Signal does things.
Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
Then it was time to have some fun. Bring on a “cocaine” tweet, right? That’s what happened. He couldn’t resist.
“Next,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. “I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”
Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
And then there was this: “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!”
Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
From there, Elon had an absolute ball responding to coke-cocaine remarks with stuff like “Kicks Red Bull’s ass!”
Kicks Red Bull’s ass!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022
This led to a reality check: Elon won’t be able to buy Coke unless a miracle happens.
Elon, you are too poor to buy Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/9Y171Kz2nT
— Fintwit (@fintwit_news) April 28, 2022
And there was the inevitable: “Imagine not being able to tell when someone is joking….”
Imagine not being able to tell when someone is joking….
— Tali (@Tali_death) April 28, 2022
Naturally, jokes about Don Jr and Howard Hughes and plenty more rolled out as well. (Also, I’m not sure how Elon has the time to tweet so much? He has a lot going on, supposedly.)
Have you met Don Jr.? 😂 pic.twitter.com/sb04E3VLYc
— SeattleTam🌻 (@SeattleTam) April 28, 2022
The world has real issues ,and this is what you choose to do with money .
— Makhosazana (@Makhosa78668769) April 28, 2022
I’m sure your kids will be proud.
— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 28, 2022
You seem like a nice, sane, stable person to whom shareholders should definitely entrust an enormous social media platform and not at all like an Afrikaner version of Howard Hughes in his later years.
— Anna Maltese 💛 🏹 💛 (@MalteseAnna) April 28, 2022
Elon’s lawyers every time he tweets pic.twitter.com/5FMCZpvktc
— Fintwit (@fintwit_news) April 28, 2022
Elon Musk u making a joke about "buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine" is extremely d!sgusting; U are only promot!ng the use of illic!t drugs by doin this. The world has a lot of pressing issues, with ur wealth & influence u can help tackle a few. Start from Africa (ur continent).
— Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) April 28, 2022
It should be noted that Elon should not try to be a mattress guru, either. Just ask Grimes, who revealed that he wouldn’t replace a mattress with a giant hole. He also thinks that buying McDonald’s to fix ice cream machines is a step too far.
Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022