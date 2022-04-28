Elon Musk’s having a grand old time with his new toy (not exactly something the kids find under a tree, since Twitter cost him $44 billion), but not everyone is as amused as he is. Tesla shareholders, for one, had a freakout session. And even though Lauren Boebert is thrilled about “free speech” (even though this really isn’t a First Amendment issue, as Elon has tried to make it be), the EU already warned Musk that his non-moderation and “free speech absolutist” take on every single statement isn’t going to fly with them.

Regardless, Elon apparently decided that everyone’s being too serious, and even though no one really knows where he will get all of the money (investors will help, obviously, but he might have to sell off a ton of Tesla stock), he’s taking some of this seriously. He suggested that Twitter implement end-to-end encryption like Signal does things.

Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Then it was time to have some fun. Bring on a “cocaine” tweet, right? That’s what happened. He couldn’t resist.

“Next,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. “I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

And then there was this: “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!”

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

From there, Elon had an absolute ball responding to coke-cocaine remarks with stuff like “Kicks Red Bull’s ass!”

Kicks Red Bull’s ass! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

This led to a reality check: Elon won’t be able to buy Coke unless a miracle happens.

Elon, you are too poor to buy Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/9Y171Kz2nT — Fintwit (@fintwit_news) April 28, 2022

And there was the inevitable: “Imagine not being able to tell when someone is joking….”

Imagine not being able to tell when someone is joking…. — Tali (@Tali_death) April 28, 2022

Naturally, jokes about Don Jr and Howard Hughes and plenty more rolled out as well. (Also, I’m not sure how Elon has the time to tweet so much? He has a lot going on, supposedly.)