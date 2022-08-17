Elon Musk‘s trolling is not going over well with Manchester United fans. Earlier in the week, the Tesla CEO tweeted that he’s buying the football club, which immediately raised hopes that a new owner might be able to lift Manchester out of its stance at the bottom of the league. The club is currently owned by the Glazer family, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there’s been constant criticism that the American-based family have been reticent to properly invest in Manchester.

However, everyone should know by now that when Musk announces he’s going to buy something, you should take it with a huge grain of salt. In fact, that was the joke he was trying to make, but he clearly biffed the landing.

“No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams,” Musk responded to a Twitter user who asked if he’s serious about the purchase. “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”

According to Reuters, Manchester United fans are not thrilled with Musk toying with their emotions. If you know anything about football clubs, they take their love of their teams very seriously:

“It’s just a tweet from somebody who not always thinking twice before write something (sic),” The Manchester United Fanatics Club Hungary said. The Kolkata fans club added: “It again reinstated the fact that Elon and his tweets are just gimmicks. Although it would have been great if he really invested 1/10th of what he paid for Twitter to own this legendary club … the entire fan base is sick and tired of the Glazers.”

While Musk cares more about trolling than helping his supposedly favorite team, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are practically the anti-Elons now. The two actors not only followed through on their purchase of Wrexham A.F.C., but they actually filmed the experience for a new reality series on FX.

