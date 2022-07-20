During the pandemic, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided to purchase a football team (soccer to you yanks) despite the fact that had never met each other in person. The two actors had become texting buddies, and through those talks, they somehow ended up the owners of Wrexham A.F.C. football club. There’s just one small problem: Neither of them have any experiencing running a team whatsoever.

Realizing they had the makings of a show on their hands, the actors chronicled their journey for the new FX series Welcome to Wrexham, which just dropped off its first official trailer that’s sure to hit hard with any Ted Lasso fans out there. Welcome to Wrexham melds together the actor’s comedic chops with an underdog tale of a small town that loves its hometown club more than anything in the world.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

Welcome to Wrexham premieres August 24 on FX.