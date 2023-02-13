elon sb
No One Is Surprised By Who Elon Musk Is Sitting Next To At The Super Bowl

Rihanna is the “only billionaire allowed to exist,” but she wasn’t the only billionaire in attendance at Super Bowl LVII. Early in the third quarter of the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, Fox cut to a private booth at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, with Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of News Corp, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. That’s a lot of money among the two, and a lot of bad takes (although not as many as Marjorie Taylor Greene).

“Elon Musk sitting next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. Rightwing billionaire media moguls gotta stick together, I guess. But remember that image next time you hear Musk pretending to be anti-elitist or anti-Establishment or anti the media, or some kind of populist. Lol,” MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted, while journalist Matt Binder added, “Elon Musk was just shown on TV sitting with Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl, most likely asking for tips about how to run a social network with the intent to sell it off at a huge loss.” Twitter, aka MySpace 2.0, had a lot to say about the billionaire buddies.

In case you’re wondering, despite being one of the world’s wealthiest individuals (although not as wealthy as he was), Musk isn’t buying any teams, football or otherwise. “Although, if it were any team,” he tweeted, “it would be [Manchester United]. They were my fav team as a kid.” You’re safe, Washington Commanders… for now.

