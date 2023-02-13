Rihanna is the “only billionaire allowed to exist,” but she wasn’t the only billionaire in attendance at Super Bowl LVII. Early in the third quarter of the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, Fox cut to a private booth at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, with Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of News Corp, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. That’s a lot of money among the two, and a lot of bad takes (although not as many as Marjorie Taylor Greene).

“Elon Musk sitting next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. Rightwing billionaire media moguls gotta stick together, I guess. But remember that image next time you hear Musk pretending to be anti-elitist or anti-Establishment or anti the media, or some kind of populist. Lol,” MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted, while journalist Matt Binder added, “Elon Musk was just shown on TV sitting with Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl, most likely asking for tips about how to run a social network with the intent to sell it off at a huge loss.” Twitter, aka MySpace 2.0, had a lot to say about the billionaire buddies.

NFL just aired Elon Musk's "assassination coordinates." He's at the Super Bowl! He must be protected! — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 13, 2023

Elon Musk sitting next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. 2 men who are working as hard as possible to destroy American democracy as they pretend to celebrate an American cultural moment. pic.twitter.com/Qza7poe18D — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 13, 2023

Rupert Murdoch and Elon Musk taking in the Super Bowl together. Two apolitical billionaires without similar agendas or beliefs just being dudes. — Jimmy (@LeChased) February 13, 2023

Elon Musk contemplating buying the #SuperBowl so he can ruin it. pic.twitter.com/qEaRifnnDP — The Sklar Brothers (@SklarBrothers) February 13, 2023

Cool, owner of Twitter, @elonmusk, at #SuperBowl sitting with right-wing extremist propagandist Rupert Murdoch. — David Rothschild 🌻 (@DavMicRot) February 13, 2023

ceo of twitter elon musk watching super bowl with head of right wing news empire rupert murdoch in case you were wondering what elon's vision for a "neutral" twitter looks like pic.twitter.com/yrSHdjlMUI — luke (@luketheintern) February 13, 2023

Elon Musk hanging with the Murdochs says all you need to know about “freedom of the press”. They are depraved and if our Justice department had any cohones they would have gone after them years ago… #WokeAF — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) February 13, 2023

In case you’re wondering, despite being one of the world’s wealthiest individuals (although not as wealthy as he was), Musk isn’t buying any teams, football or otherwise. “Although, if it were any team,” he tweeted, “it would be [Manchester United]. They were my fav team as a kid.” You’re safe, Washington Commanders… for now.