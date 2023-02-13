The full significance of the Super Bowl opener (with Sheryl Lee Ralph’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rendition as well as a Navy flyover featuring an all-female pilot team) was lost upon Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wasn’t aware of country singer Chris Stapleton’s perspectives. The far-right congresswoman’s anti-woke leanings are no secret, given that she worries for the “average white male” (whatever that means). However, Greene slipped up by praising Stapleton but trashing the rest of the opener.

“Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl,” Greene tweeted. “But we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness.”

Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl. But we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 12, 2023

No one is debating Stapleton’s prowess at the mic, which even left Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni in tears. What MTG failed to recognize is that Stapleton is an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, and his presence as part of this ensemble (within which Ralph sang the song recognized by the NAACP as the Black National Anthem) matters a lot. “There’s a very broad awakening that’s come about,” he declared to CBS This Morning after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. “It’s time for me to listen. It’s time for other folks to listen.” He then added, “The country that I thought we were living in was a myth.”

Greene’s tweet came back to bite her in the butt, given that she missed the above news when it happened. One user tweeted, “Chris Stapleton is ‘woke’ as f*ck,” and that was only the beginning. Others questioned why she has such a problem with an all-woman team of pilots, but no one ever said that Greene makes sense.

Chris Stapleton is “woke” as fuck, you shrieking harridan. https://t.co/Y49hvdysvk — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) February 13, 2023

" Do I think Black lives matter? Absolutely … I don't know how you could think they don't," Stapleton said at the time. "…There's a very broad awakening that I guess has come about, and it's time for me to listen. And it's time for other folks to listen." – Chris Stapleton — signalkicker72 (@ChrisKa37635719) February 12, 2023

Chris Stapleton is woke too. Get over it! 😆 pic.twitter.com/Cp6JjxQTFg — Jen Bellona 🌊🌊🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@hoofnmane) February 12, 2023

MTG is here revealing that when they say “woke” it means they don’t want to see or hear anything about

non-white culture. — curt (@casbeataol) February 13, 2023

Lmao. You had a great tweet. Then went on to ruin it. — Josh™ (@Beardverse) February 12, 2023

Please say what you mean: You could’ve done without the black people. — Dru Anne Neil (@DruAnneChirps) February 12, 2023

Conservatives when a woman is allowed to fly a plane pic.twitter.com/pTsyOeeFD3 — Seth Sherwood (@dmd_seth) February 12, 2023

Like the 1st ever all-woman Navy flyover. That's what you call woke?? — Katie J (@vtkatie94) February 12, 2023

