There are many critics of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which ostensibly protects very young students from sex education but has been accused of simply marginalizing already marginalized communities. Among its most creative detractors is Eric Adams. On Monday, the new NYC mayor unleashed an advertising campaign in the Sunshine State: a series of digital ads trolling the newly signed bill by advising residents to relocate up north. And it appears to have touched some nerves.

In response to the passage of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, the NYC Mayor’s office has launched a new “digital billboard” campaign in five Florida markets: pic.twitter.com/7p3t0CJtdX — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) April 4, 2022

As per New York Daily News, DeSantis — who has flipped out at his critics while misleadingly characterizing their critiques — struck back at Adams’ campaign, which recommends that Floridians come to a city “where you can say whatever you want,” among other suggestions. “They are saying you can say whatever you want,” DeSantis charged, as per Louisiana Illuminator. “But they are the ones that will force a mask on your face and muzzle you in public.”

DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw, who has defended the bill by dusting off old homophobic conspiracy theories about “grooming,” pushed back as well. “If anyone is so opposed to @GovDeSantis defending parental rights that they leave for a crime-ridden dystopia, Florida will be better off without them,” she wrote, implying she was fine with losing the state’s queer denizens. She later added, “Do the humanitarian thing, Mayor Adams! Pay for their flights and moving trucks to NYC!”

If anyone is so opposed to @GovRonDeSantis defending parental rights that they leave for a crime-ridden dystopia, Florida will be better off without them. Countless NYers have moved here since the pandemic. I doubt many will leave due to our lack of K-3 gender theory instruction. pic.twitter.com/TUBGQ7O7QO — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

DOZENS of people in Florida, of all orientations, oppose parental rights in education and support K-3 gender theory instruction. Do the humanitarian thing, Mayor Adams! Pay for their flights and moving trucks to NYC! https://t.co/KsmbxJJj9D — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

When unveiling the Florida campaign, Adams described his city as a place to be “proud” to “talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harassed, not be abused—not only as adults but also as young people.”

The Florida bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education act, bans teaching “sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” Its language, critics have said, is vague and makes room for discrimination against LGBTQIA+ persons. In response, the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene have gone on the attack, even if it means biting a hand that feeds them.

