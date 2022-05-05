Five Supreme Court justices and the far-right believe that women should be barred from abortions, and to add to that awful look, Brian Kilmeade dropped his own take on pregnant women holding down jobs. Never mind that women must work to support their unwanted pregnancies after being forced to carry them to term, but that’s perhaps beside the Fox and Friends point.

Brian Kilmeade, the Chris Columbus enthusiast who recently sparred with co-host Steve Doocy over boosters, decided to go off on Biden’s new “disinformation czar.” There’s plenty to be said about the strangeness of that position, but Kilmeade wasn’t talking substance while questioning why Nina Jankowicz is on the scene. Rather, Kilmeade decided to draw attention to an issue that was grinding his gears: Jankowicz entered the job while already pregnant, and Kilmeade can’t see why “a job,” let alone an “important” job, should even go to a pregnant woman. Via Media Matters:

“For the last few months, we have had a disinformation czar and a unit within the Homeland Security Department…. Then, we find out who is in charge of it, and this woman that’s in charge of it, Nina Jankowicz, who’s about eight-and-a-half-months pregnant, so I’m not sure how you get a job and then you just – you can’t do a job for three months. I’m not faulting her, but I don’t know why you would give someone a job that you think is so important.”

This, naturally, didn’t sit too well with Kilmeade’s co-host, Ainsley Earhardt, who quizzed him on how long Jankowicz has been on the job, which appears to be “about two months.” From there, Earhardt leveled with Kilmeade: “Well, I’ll defend her on that one, Brian. She has the right to have a baby and have maternity leave.” There’s no telling why Kilmeade even went to this subject, but there you have it: awkwardness on Fox and Friends made for an interesting morning.

You can watch the video at Media Matters.