In the midst of George Santos being hit with federal charges for fraud, a documentary film crew has come forward with their experience with the super shady congressman.

The team was attempting to make a documentary about Santos, who burst into his first year in Congress on a world of lies that were exposed almost immediately after he took office. Just for a small sample, Santos claimed to be Jewish, a college volleyball champ, and a savior of dying animals, none of which proved to be true. He also had some highly questionable campaign finances that have now led to federal charges, and that apparently wasn’t his only cash grab.

Via The Daily Beast:

In the audio, which was reportedly recorded during conversations between [filmmaker Blake] Zeff and Santos in January and February, Santos can be heard asking what the project will mean for him “monetarily.” “Look, I don’t have a number in my head,” Santos says in the clip aired on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber on Thursday night. “Like, the fact that I’m having these conversations, these are conversations I never in a million years thought I would be having. But when in Rome, you know, let’s have the conversations.”

According to Zeff, asking for money to appear in interviews is not “unlawful,” but despite Santos’ claim to the contrary, it’s “not common” for politicians to request payment. But then again, nothing about Santos has been common.

(Via The Daily Beast)