George Santos has reportedly surrendered to authorities after being hit with a slew of federal charges on Tuesday. The embattled freshman congressman from New York has been under intense scrutiny after much of his background was proven to be a demonstrable lie. That scrutiny quickly reached a boiling point as serious allegations about his campaign finances began mounting followed by Santos being accused of sexual misconduct.

However, to the surprise of no one, the charges against Santos contain a laundry list of previously unknown allegations. The New York representative is accused of stealing from his own campaign, defrauding donors, and lying about his income to obtain unemployment insurance.

Via the Associated Press:

The indictment says Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, it says, he used it for personal expenses, including to buy designer clothes and to pay his credit cards and car payments. Santos also is accused of lying about his finances on congressional disclosure forms and applying for and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed as regional director of an investment firm that the government shut down in 2021 over allegations that it was a Ponzi scheme.

In a statement to the press, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said the indictment “seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations.”

Considering Santos’ wide array of outlandish lies, the jokes immediately started flying on Twitter as people reacted to the freshman representative finally getting his comeuppances.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Tough break for George Santos, who goes from winning the Super Bowl and performing the Halftime Show in the same year, to being indicted by the feds https://t.co/SpTZko1CZO — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) May 10, 2023

It’s always the last guy you expect https://t.co/peHO3gT7yA — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) May 10, 2023

wow so he's halfway to the presidency https://t.co/drZ19isHZS — maura quint (possibly parody sometimes depending) (@behindyourback) May 10, 2023

This, alone, is reason enough to PAY THE F**KING WRITERS — so we can get the SNL skit for this! https://t.co/vwao08PwK9 — Wes 👨🏻🗳️✊🏼 (@midWestache) May 10, 2023

just remember, America, if they’re willing to treat a two-time U.S. Open winner this way, imagine how they will treat YOU https://t.co/ebgWrgOoLl — ANTIFAldo (@ANTIFAldo) May 10, 2023

Another incredible example of "you would've gotten away with so much stuff if you just hadn't run for office." https://t.co/STirvHFHbk — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) May 10, 2023

this country is sick. look how they treating the man who invented penicillin https://t.co/AnwMRi7IIe — mike taddow 🆓 (@MikeTaddow) May 10, 2023

"The Nobel prize-winning astronaut, the Duke of Coimbra, has been dealt with" https://t.co/4UFpSmzRR7 pic.twitter.com/NjfUWaC8PG — Djinn & Tonic 🇺🇦 (@HegelwCrmCheese) May 10, 2023

love him or hate him, he did it for a love of fraud. he did it for a love of lying. he did it for a love of misinformation, disinformation, and bullshitting. and i think that means something https://t.co/yadZ29W2V6 — DIESEL ⛽️ (@ThinDieselle) May 10, 2023

