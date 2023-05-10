George Santos
The Jokes Are Flying After George Santos Surrendered To The Feds On Charges Of Money Laundering And Various Types Of Fraud

George Santos has reportedly surrendered to authorities after being hit with a slew of federal charges on Tuesday. The embattled freshman congressman from New York has been under intense scrutiny after much of his background was proven to be a demonstrable lie. That scrutiny quickly reached a boiling point as serious allegations about his campaign finances began mounting followed by Santos being accused of sexual misconduct.

However, to the surprise of no one, the charges against Santos contain a laundry list of previously unknown allegations. The New York representative is accused of stealing from his own campaign, defrauding donors, and lying about his income to obtain unemployment insurance.

Via the Associated Press:

The indictment says Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, it says, he used it for personal expenses, including to buy designer clothes and to pay his credit cards and car payments.

Santos also is accused of lying about his finances on congressional disclosure forms and applying for and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed as regional director of an investment firm that the government shut down in 2021 over allegations that it was a Ponzi scheme.

In a statement to the press, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said the indictment “seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations.”

Considering Santos’ wide array of outlandish lies, the jokes immediately started flying on Twitter as people reacted to the freshman representative finally getting his comeuppances.

(Via Associated Press)

