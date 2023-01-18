As newly-elected Congressman George Santos watched his massive web of lies get exposed in mid-to-late December — with little to zero consequences from the Republican Party, we might add — the shady representative was called out for claiming on Twitter that his mom, Fatima, was killed on 9/11. It was later revealed that she actually died in 2015 from cancer.

Santos has since amended that story to now claim that her cancer came from being exposed to the “ash cloud” from the attacks while working in the South Tower. However, some new information has come to light, and it really should not surprise anyone at this point. That information? Santos’ mom wasn’t in New York on 9/11. In fact, she wasn’t even in the country.

Here’s what a search of immigration records for Fatima A.C.H. Devolder found, via Forward:

The records show that she wasn’t a bean counter, but a bean picker. As a young woman with a ninth grade education, she came to the United States on a Seasonal Agricultural Workers visa and worked on a South Florida bean and squash farm for $2.50 an hour. Later, she moved to New York and worked as a home aide and housekeeper. The documents were released to a researcher named Alex Calzareth who requested them under the Freedom of Information Act, and shared with the Forward. They also place Devolder in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Niterói on Sept. 11, 2001.

This latest debunking arrives on the heels of another alleged Santos scam. The congressman reportedly defrauded a veteran by raising money for the man’s sick dog only to pocket the cash and vanish. Without the much-needed funds, the dog ended up dying. Despite the increasing amount of shady activities, House Republicans are sticking by Santos and even saw fit to appoint him to both the Science, Space, and Technology Committee and the Small Business Committee. Really neat, guys.

(Via Forward)