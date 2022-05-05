Geraldo Rivera and Greg Gutfeld (!) are like the Statler and Waldorf of Fox News, if Statler and Waldorf were devoid of any charm and both regularly made asses of themselves on live television (Al Capone’s vault included). The Five co-hosts regularly get fiery and butt heads on the talk show, and occasionally make up in the end. Yesterday was not one of those days.

On Wednesday, as The Daily Beast reports, the pair had yet another showdown—this time over, yep, you guessed it: abortion.

While the conversation was largely about Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion, it turned into something much more juvenile—at least for Gutfield, who truly is a king of dumb takes or just likes to play the role for ratings. Whatever the case, he clearly got bored listening to Rivera lament the possible upheaval of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. “What am I going to tell my daughters now?” Rivera wondered. “That they don’t have control over their body? That they can’t make those choices for themselves?”

When Gutfeld ultimately decided to chime in, it was basically to say that pro-lifers have it easy because they have the better elevator pitch on their viewpoint. “This is why pro-lifers win,” he said. “Because they can state their case so plainly. You ask somebody why they’re pro-life and they’ll say: ‘Because abortion takes a life, and we believe that life is sacred.’ You can disagree with that, but you can’t disagree with the simplicity of it, right? But the problem with the pro-choicers is that they don’t have the balls to state their cases plainly. Just say, like, ‘I prefer freedom over fetuses.’”

When Geraldo interjected with “My Body, My Choice: How much simpler can you get?,” Gutfeld was not ready to hand over the spotlight. And he went in pretty hard by determining that while abortion used to be considered “a necessary evil… Now, when you go anywhere on social media, it’s something to celebrate, to cherish,” which is something only a person lacking a vagina would say. And Geraldo called “baloney!” on him (yes, he actually said “baloney”). And he didn’t stop there.

A now pissed-off Geraldo told Gutfeld that he was “arrogant” and an “insulting punk”—who description Gutfeld seemed to relish.

You can watch the full exchange above.

