Ben Affleck Jennfer Lopez Grammys
Getty Image
Viral

‘Miserable’ Ben Affleck Got Roasted For Looking Like He’d Rather Be Anyplace Else While Attending The Grammys

Sad Batman is back, y’all. One of the more fascinating parts of the past decade of pop culture is how Ben Affleck tends to look pretty “over it” most of the time. I think, maybe, that’s simply how his face is? It’s entirely possible. I’m similarly afflicted but fortunately do not have people scrutinizing my every move like Affleck, who gets meme’d every time he’s spotted carrying around Dunkin’ with a sad face. See, he loves Dunkin,’ so really, I think that is simply his resting expression.

Well, Ben brought that face to the Grammys, where he supported his new bride, JLo, which was all well and good, but boy, he seemingly wanted to be anywhere else. He looked completely uncomfortable while barely vibing to the music. The two have made clear that they are very much in love and have Gigli firmly in the rear view mirror, but people could not help but notice that Ben would probably rather be at home.

No matter how he actually felt, though, the verdict was pretty clear. The dude looked “miserable” and like he wanted to vanish into thin air.

Perhaps, this is simply the introvert coming out, so to speak? Yet also, he might have hated the entire evening. Severe battery drain coming at ya.

There was also this odd interaction between the couple:

Do you think JLo noticed and/or cared about what people said about Ben? If she did hear or see any responses, she didn’t make any indication.

Fingers crossed that Ben got some Dunkin’ today. Also, his Super Bowl commercial is coming, so that should make him happy.

×