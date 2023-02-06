Sad Batman is back, y’all. One of the more fascinating parts of the past decade of pop culture is how Ben Affleck tends to look pretty “over it” most of the time. I think, maybe, that’s simply how his face is? It’s entirely possible. I’m similarly afflicted but fortunately do not have people scrutinizing my every move like Affleck, who gets meme’d every time he’s spotted carrying around Dunkin’ with a sad face. See, he loves Dunkin,’ so really, I think that is simply his resting expression.

Well, Ben brought that face to the Grammys, where he supported his new bride, JLo, which was all well and good, but boy, he seemingly wanted to be anywhere else. He looked completely uncomfortable while barely vibing to the music. The two have made clear that they are very much in love and have Gigli firmly in the rear view mirror, but people could not help but notice that Ben would probably rather be at home.

No matter how he actually felt, though, the verdict was pretty clear. The dude looked “miserable” and like he wanted to vanish into thin air.

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

ben affleck is so consistent in his misery i almost have to admire it pic.twitter.com/q0LnCIVCEj — kyler (@jamiietartt) February 6, 2023

Perhaps, this is simply the introvert coming out, so to speak? Yet also, he might have hated the entire evening. Severe battery drain coming at ya.

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is me at every social pic.twitter.com/s0Ui4N8fCS — U. (@YoursTrulyUmara) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck wants to go home Jen. Everyone in this video looks like they are vibing to a different song 😂 pic.twitter.com/a3KlNyVskD — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) February 6, 2023

What is J Lo saying? Jlo and Ben Affleck at the #GRAMMYs Where are my lip readers at?! #jlo #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/NVJt3yQpFL — A M A N D A (@BasicCaliBetch) February 6, 2023

There was also this odd interaction between the couple:

If the last 30 years of the #GRAMMYs | #Grammys2023 | #GrammyAwards was rolled up into one 9 second interpretation: Me: Ben Affleck

You: Jennifer Lopez pic.twitter.com/vR0Rnav59F — Investor Relations (@I_Talk_Stocks) February 6, 2023

Do you think JLo noticed and/or cared about what people said about Ben? If she did hear or see any responses, she didn’t make any indication.

Nobody hates watching the Grammys more than me………I stand corrected. Well played Ben Affleck, well played. pic.twitter.com/r58lR9GhcU — Jim Sikes (@JimUnfiltered) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is all of us when music is playing and you don’t know what to do pic.twitter.com/N5AQK9XaEA — Brian Moote (@MootePoints) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck giving off big “Only sober guy at a wedding where you know nobody other than your wife” vibes. pic.twitter.com/hCQHH3K4X1 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 6, 2023

Fingers crossed that Ben got some Dunkin’ today. Also, his Super Bowl commercial is coming, so that should make him happy.