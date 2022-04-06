greg-abbott1.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

TX Gov. Greg Abbott Tries To One-Up Ron DeSantis In Cartoon Villainy By Vowing To Bus Migrants To D.C.

by: Twitter

There are two Republican governors who have been trying to one-up each other in cartoon villainy. One is Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who’s been steaming at critics of his newly signed so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, who’ve argued it marginalizes already marginalized people. The other is Texas’ Greg Abbott. He’s already threatened to target parents of trans kids, accusing them of child abuse. Now Abbot has a dastardly plan involving refugees.

The Southwestern border is currently seeing a large number of migrants approaching the border seeking asylum. The increase is due in part to a rolling back of a Trump era order ostensibly meant to keep pandemic numbers down. Instead of finding a civil way to deal with the numbers, Abbott instead proposed a more flamboyant not-quite-solution.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott told reporters during a press conference.

Abbott vowed to drop them right off at the United States Capitol building, “where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

The response was livid, as Abbott must have intended it to be. Some pointed out Abbott was being greatly misleading about who is crossing over the border (and might not be legal anyway).

Some wondered who would be footing the bill for all those bus tickets.

Others wondered if Abbott had lost any last trace of of humanity.

Other pointed out that forcing people to cross state lines sounds pretty devious.

Some found another reason to be ashamed of what’s happening now in the Lone Star State.

And some wondered if Texas doesn’t have other issues to take care of first, like fixing that grid.

(Via The Texas Tribune)

×