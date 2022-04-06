There are two Republican governors who have been trying to one-up each other in cartoon villainy. One is Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who’s been steaming at critics of his newly signed so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, who’ve argued it marginalizes already marginalized people. The other is Texas’ Greg Abbott. He’s already threatened to target parents of trans kids, accusing them of child abuse. Now Abbot has a dastardly plan involving refugees.

The Southwestern border is currently seeing a large number of migrants approaching the border seeking asylum. The increase is due in part to a rolling back of a Trump era order ostensibly meant to keep pandemic numbers down. Instead of finding a civil way to deal with the numbers, Abbott instead proposed a more flamboyant not-quite-solution.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) asked where in D.C. the migrants will be released: “The first location will be the steps of the United States Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/nuVlInMrZs — The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2022

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott told reporters during a press conference.

Abbott vowed to drop them right off at the United States Capitol building, “where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

The response was livid, as Abbott must have intended it to be. Some pointed out Abbott was being greatly misleading about who is crossing over the border (and might not be legal anyway).

if they have presented at the border for asylum they are not here illegally they have to wait for a hearing i live in NM – the border is NOT 'open' and all is well down here this is going to lead to innocent people being rounded up just because of the skin tone and last name — sam (@samiamsamh) April 6, 2022

This is purely performative BS and does absolutely nothing to address the issues at our border and may even be illegal, bc state authorities have no jurisdiction over immigrants that have not violated state or local laws. https://t.co/ksQK0w6EIe — Devin 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@devinhardin6) April 6, 2022

Some wondered who would be footing the bill for all those bus tickets.

Texas will provide the charter buses .. Guess what ..when he says Texas he means “Texas tax payers”

But hey you guys paid for a wall that fell down, you won’t mind doing this too right ?

🖕🏻🖕🏻 https://t.co/QgGGZhwyzh — 🌻𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕖 𝕎𝕚𝕓𝕓𝕝𝕖🌻 (@ElleWibble) April 6, 2022

Only if he pays for it … I'm not paying for this obvious publicity stunt … he's losing in the polls so he has to do something to remind the racists that he's still on their side … https://t.co/nq5xNRMNjT — Bailey Stewart #BLM #LGBTQ #EndALZ She/Her (@BaileyStewart) April 6, 2022

Others wondered if Abbott had lost any last trace of of humanity.

Does he realize he is speaking about actual people? — Donna (@DonnaVolpe7) April 6, 2022

Imagine referring to a group of people, not zombies, people, as a “hoard” https://t.co/vGU5FbbYug — Eric (@E_R_I_C_____) April 6, 2022

Greg Abbott is a truly disgusting human being. He's proudly talking about treating people like they're junk mail. https://t.co/jQ5o7aLIub — Blameless Fareed (@FareedBlackman) April 6, 2022

People. He is talking about people. Families. What trash. https://t.co/C2vJXOFMda — Dr Johnny Fever (@ehforgetit) April 6, 2022

I see Greg Abbott wants to smuggle migrants. All jokes aside, just a truly despicable act by a nasty person who will stop at nothing to dehumanize migrants to score political points. He’s learned nothing from the attack in El Paso in 2019 and doesn’t care if it happens again. https://t.co/Sz3ZFUFAFJ — Mario A. Carrillo (@_mariocarrillo_) April 6, 2022

Other pointed out that forcing people to cross state lines sounds pretty devious.

Soooo, you’re telling us of your intent to hold people against their will, and transport them across state lines? Sounds a lot like kidnapping… https://t.co/oYoQ6uQ6vc — Molverine (@tuxedored) April 6, 2022

This is literally human trafficking. https://t.co/PLQWx1Xuyz — Trip Somers (@one_pitch_man) April 6, 2022

Some found another reason to be ashamed of what’s happening now in the Lone Star State.

Gov Abbott makes it so embarrassing to live in Texas. 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/qJOUogjttD — 🩺 Sassenach 👩🏽‍🦱🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@sass3366) April 6, 2022

More performative clowning by Texas' own performative clown, @GregAbbott_TX. What have we done to deserve this? https://t.co/WgbMU2dFnp — ToutdeSuiteLaSinner (@ToutSuiteSinner) April 6, 2022

And some wondered if Texas doesn’t have other issues to take care of first, like fixing that grid.

How’s that power grid, sir 😏 https://t.co/IJEVOPpnby — Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) April 6, 2022

(Via The Texas Tribune)