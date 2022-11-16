To date, more than 80 women have accused former Miramax mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, with charges ranging from harassment to rape. With that many women sharing very similar — and equally terrifying — accounts with the man behind such critical hits as Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love, Gangs of New York, Paddington, and Carol, it was clear from the beginning that the details revealed during any trial would be both disturbing and salacious. But one thing people might not have been expecting were the bizarre details Weinstein’s accusers have given about his highly abnormal genitalia, photos of which the jury in his current Los Angeles trial were forced to examine last month.

Weinstein’s legal team came out of the gate swinging when the trial first kicked off in October, and spent days grilling the first victim to testify, a.k.a. Jane Doe #1, about her claim that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on his. Though it was just one of several horrific acts the alleged victim described, Harvey’s legal team pounced on the oral sex aspect of her claim that he had forced her to “suck him and suck his balls”​​ to paint her as a liar. The case has only grown more contentious, and strange, since.

Last week, as Insider reported, another victim — Jane Doe #2 — described Weinstein’s “disgusting” genitalia in further detail, saying that his penis looked as if “it had been chopped off and sewn back on, like something wasn’t right about it.” Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, echoed the latter part of this sentiment earlier this week.

Newsom, who is identified in court as Jane Doe #4, testified in California on Monday about her 2005 encounter with Weinstein, who she claimed raped her at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. As the New York Post reported, Newsom — clearly shaken up and emotional — described the incident as, “My worst nightmare. I’m just this blow-up doll that he’s just trying to masturbate off of.”

When asked to describe what she recalled of Weinstein’s physique, she replied:

Lots of bruises, markings, yellow and green, lots of stretch marks on his belly, very not physically fit at all. Looked uncircumcised and strange though, kind of fish-like, the penis, something was distorted in the testicles … Lots of skin, lots of skin down there.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault related to his trial in New York. In Los Angeles, he is being charged with sexually assaulting four women between 2004 and 2013.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, help is available 24/7 through the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE and online.rainn.org.

(Via New York Post)