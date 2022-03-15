We’ve now reached the moment in the build-up to a potential World War III when Hillary Clinton dunks on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier today, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a press statement listing President Joe Biden, White House Press secretary Jen Psaki, and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on a “stop list” which essentially prohibits them from traveling to the country or accessing any foreign bank accounts they may have there. As pointless as the publicity stunt was, it now seems that both Clinton and Psaki are having some fun at Putin’s expense over the whole thing.

Clinton took to Twitter soon after the announcement was made, quote-tweeting commentary from Financial Times’ Moscow Bureau Chief Max Seddon, who also poked fun at Russia’s blacklisting.

I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award. https://t.co/4og9S3OCEp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2022

Later, during a press briefing at the White House, Psaki was asked for her thoughts on what the sanctions would mean for officials on Russia’s naughty list. She answered by correcting a grammatical error — President Joe Biden is actually a Jr. so by not specifying that in the original sanctions announcement, it seem Russia might have blacklisted his late father. Psaki then went on to joke that the sanctions wouldn’t impact anyone’s travel plans, or put a strain on their bank accounts.

Psaki: President Biden is a jr. so they may have sanctioned his dad may he Rest In Peace.. It won’t surprise many of you that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia, none of us have bank accounts we won’t be able to access so we will forge ahead.. pic.twitter.com/rs6s3m2xYM — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2022

“It won’t surprise many of you that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia,” Psaki told members of the press. “None of us have bank accounts we won’t be able to access, so we will forge ahead.”

(Via Mediaite)