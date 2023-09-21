Howard Stern and Bill Maher are “no longer friends” again. During a recent episode of his radio show, Stern revealed that he’s done talking to Maher after the Real Time host took a “big shot” at Stern on his podcast.

“He was actually dumping on me,” Stern said before playing the Maher clip. “Basically, he says, ‘Howard Stern always gets on the radio and says he loves his wife.’ I’ve never been criticized for this. He goes, ‘Haven’t we had enough of that? What about his first wife? I feel really bad for her.'”

The shock jock was not having it and immediately tried to get a hold of Maher to hash things out. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I wrote in an email, I said, ‘Why don’t you give me a phone call? Why don’t you tell me what you think about my life and my marriage?’ But of course he never wrote me back,” he said. “I just wanted to see how brave he was. If he was brave enough to call me and actually get on the phone with me, and zero response.”

According to Stern, the two had repaired their relationship after the two spent “years” not talking to each other. They seemingly buried the hatchet when Stern agreed to appear on Real Time, but now, Stern is back to being done with Maher.

“I think I’m no longer friends with him,” Stern said. “I went out of my way to do that show. I don’t like doing TV shows.”

