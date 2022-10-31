On Monday morning, millions of Instagram users were locked out of their accounts and greeted with an ominous message that read, “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022.” If you’re one of those people, don’t panic (yet). According to a statement from the social media platform, they’re working on a solution to fix the outage.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” the Instagram Comms account tweeted.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Of course, it’s never a good sign when you have to resort to another social media platform to alter your users. Especially Twitter given everything going on over there.

However, the Instagram issue seems to go beyond erroneously telling users that their accounts are suspended. The platform is experiencing server outages and follower counts are, technically speaking, getting funky. Via The Verge:

The suspensions also appear to be causing follower counts to drop dramatically, giving us some perspective as to how many users are experiencing the issue. As noted by our social media manager Tristan Cooper, The Verge’s Instagram account dipped by 10,000 followers today. A quick look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram account shows it appears to have lost 3 million followers from the 493 million it had just one day ago, and Instagram’s own primary account is down by over a million.

Basically, if you’re an Instagram user, just hang tight. Your account is almost definitely not suspended — unless, of course, you were violating the TOS — and everything should be cleared up by some point. Hopefully.

(Via The Verge)