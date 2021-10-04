Getty Image
Viral

Facebook And Instagram Are Down And A Lot Of Suddenly Bored People Have Jokes About It

TwitterContributing Writer

Causation is not correlation, but Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram went down worldwide just hours after a bombshell report about the company’s alleged negligence aired on national television Sunday night. The social media platforms, along with the messaging service WhatsApp, all saw massive failures on Monday that left users frustrated and sent the massive company even further into chaos.

According to reports, this was just more than a DoS attack or a routine error. Something big went wrong, though according to the New York Times some inside the company doubted it was a cyber attack of some kind.

Two Facebook security team members, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said it was unlikely that a cyberattack caused the issues. That’s because the technology behind the apps was still different enough that one hack was not likely to affect all of them at once.

In a series of tweets, John Graham-Cumming, the chief technology officer of Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, said the problem was likely with Facebook’s servers, which were not letting people connect to its sites like Instagram and WhatsApp.

There were a lot of reports of something very strange going on, though.

Apparently, the outage has been so bad employees were struggling to actually get in the building to work.

In a perhaps-unrelated story, Facebook’s stock tanked on Monday.

And plenty of people had some fun reacting to the news.

Hopefully, everyone managed to get through the day as best they can without the algorithm.

×