With everything being shut down in Iowa thanks to Winter Storm Elliott becoming a full-scale blizzard, KWWL sports guy Mark Woodley was tasked with covering the morning weather report. He was not a fan. Not a fan at all.

While revealing that he was tossed outside five hours before he normally wakes up, Woodley spent the entire morning show getting progressively more cranky as he bristled at being constantly asked how’s he doing and alternating between hating that his face is frozen, only to wish it still was. The dude definitely missed the comfy fines of his sports desk.

You can watch the hilariously cranky weather report below:

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

Woodley’s understandably grouchy demeanor quickly went viral on Twitter as people loved his candid remarks about his predicament and complaints about his colleagues who he accused of lengthening the show by an extra hour just to torture him.

The KWWL report was later picked up by Rex Chapman on Thursday afternoon, who shared it with his 1.2 million followers, so definitely get ready to have your dad or uncle ask you if you saw the cranky sports guy over the holidays as it’s already started racking up likes within minutes of Chapman sharing it.

Iowa: They asked the sports guy to pitch in and help cover the blizzard. 90-quality seconds from Mark Woodley. “I didn’t realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning — until today.” https://t.co/Q93mPOpwYP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2022

