In 2007, while in a custody battle with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, Alec Baldwin left a message on his 11-year-old daughter Ireland‘s voicemail calling her a “thoughtless little pig.” He also said that she didn’t “have the brains or the decency [of] a human being” and described her mother as a “thoughtless pain in the ass who doesn’t care about what you do as far as I’m concerned.”

The two have since made up (she roasted her dad on Comedy Central and defended him after the shooting on the set of Rust), but Ireland holds a grudge against the “garbage dump” media for calling her the nickname that her father gave her.

Using the Ting Tings’ song “That’s Not My Name,” the 26-year-old model and writer joined in on the latest TikTok trend on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and shared some of the hurtful names she’s been called throughout her lifetime in the public eye, including a “thoughtless little pig” by her father Alec Baldwin in 2007.

“My name is Ireland… but the media likes to call me… fat, thoughtless little pig, attention seeking, voluptuous, promiscuous, well-off, silver spoon fed brat w/ no real job,” she wrote in the video, adding, “My name is Ireland. I’m a writer. And I think pigs are cute so jokes on you.” In the Instagram caption, Ireland also called the media “one giant garbage dump and I could give less of a shit what they call me… I know who I am for the first time in a long time and I’m excited to show you what I’ve been working on.”

You can watch the video below.

