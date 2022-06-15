James Patterson is walking back his controversial remarks where he claimed that white male authors are the victims of “another form of racism.” The 72-year-old author, and current Dolly Parton collaborator, sparked a flurry of headlines following his interview with The Sunday Times where he essentially said that white writers are being discriminated against in the entertainment industry. Specifically, older writers like himself. (Depending on which Google sources you deem credible, Patterson is reportedly sitting on a net worth of $800 million.)

“What’s that all about?” Patterson told the Times about the alleged racism. “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

However, Patterson is now apologizing for his remarks. In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, the author wrote that he doesn’t believe white writers are experiencing racism and he “supports diversity” everywhere. Via James Patterson on Facebook:

“I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard—in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.”

During the controversial interview, Patterson also voiced his opinion that Woody Allen’s memoir should not have been canceled by Hatchette. The author appears to be sticking to that sentiment, which in fairness, is not as controversial as suggesting, “Hey, it’s tough for white guys out here.”

(Via James Patterson on Facebook)