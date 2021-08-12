Throughout her storied career, Dolly Parton has not only been a successful songwriter, but she’s also been a philanthropist, activist, and businesswoman. She even has her own dedicated theme park. But now, Parton can add one more accolade to the list: thriller author. The singer announced that she’s partnered with acclaimed author James Patterson to pen the thriller novel Run, Rose, Run.

Per the book’s website, Run, Rose, Run chronicles the life of a “young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive.” “Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny,” the book’s description reads. “It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.”

Along with co-writing the novel, Parton also wrote an entire album to accompany the book. It’s inspired by the characters she and Patterson created, and it will be released as a physical CD with select copies of Run, Rose, Run.

Patterson, who is known for his prolific career and Alex Cross series, took to Twitter to announce the new book. “I am delighted to team up with America’s most beloved superstar, @DollyParton, to bring you Run, Rose, Run a new thriller about a young singer/songwriter on the rise and on the run…and determined to do whatever it takes to survive!”

Run, Rose, Run is out 3/7/22.