Former New York Knicks forward Jared Jeffries had basketball and The Price Is Right fans rolling after he recently won a car on the hit game show and proceeded to lose his mind that he pulled it off. The former NBA player kicked things off on Monday morning by correctly guessing the price of the car on the very first round of “One Away.” As host Drew Carey pointed out, Jeffries got exceedingly lucky because he had changed his answer at the last second, and it turned out to be the right call.

Once Jefferies learned that he won the Toyota Corolla, he ran up to the car and started pumping his arms at the victorious win. The dude was into it because, let’s be real, winning a car on The Price Is Right is the dream of every contestant.

However, as Jeffries’ wild reaction started going viral, people started roasting the fact that there’s absolutely no way the exceptionally tall athlete is fitting inside the tiny sedan. According to the New York Post, the former forward is 6’11” and literally one inch shy of being seven feet tall, and Twitter had a field day pointing out that Jeffries just won a car that he can’t use. There were also plenty of jokes about how he finally ended the Knicks losing streak, too.

You can see some of the reactions below:

LMAO CAN HE FIT????? https://t.co/QswjtYpENT — PALESTINI PAPI 🇵🇸 (@youngzell3) January 10, 2023

At 6’4, I cannot comfortably fit inside a Corolla.. he’ll find out 😂 — generic knicks fan (@nas_thedetailer) January 9, 2023

Never thought I’d see the day a Knick won something https://t.co/QX2Mq2dI9M — robmillertime (@robmillertime) January 10, 2023

Biggest win the Knicks have had since the early 70s. https://t.co/ngVEOhLmzf — The Reverend Reiderson 🇭🇷 (@ChipReiderson) January 10, 2023

And then there was this observation, which seemed important to include:

I mean this as the highest compliment but I really thought that was Brendan Gleeson filling in for Drew Carey. 🥴😭 https://t.co/TnF1AsAefg — Will Landman (@WillTheLandMan) January 9, 2023

