Jared Kushner has never seemed much like a ride-or-die kind of guy. So when The New York Times reported that on November 5, 2020 — days before the presidential election was officially called for Joe Biden — Kushner told his wife Ivanka Trump that it was time for them to high-tail it out of D.C. and move to Miami, no one was surprised. While Kushner was happy enough to play the doting son-in-law during Pa Trump’s presidential campaign and four years in office, the mere whiff of failure seemed to have Jared dreaming of palm trees and beach volleyball.

While Trump was a lame duck president, he and his lackeys spent their final days in office attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election (and still are). But it seems that Kushner had other things on his mind, like what his next move should be, professionally. Like so many other on Team Trump, he decided that writing a memoir was the way to go, and that’s apparently what he started working on to pass the hours during his final weeks at the White House.

As Peter Baker writes for The New York Times:

While still in the White House, [Kushner] began writing a memoir focused on Middle East peacemaking. In the weeks to come, as Mr. Trump would continue to insist that he would remain for a second term, Mr. Kushner set about chronicling the first. He even took an online MasterClass on how to write a book, taught by the prolific best-selling novelist James Patterson. In the course of a two-week stretch after the election, he batted out 40,000 words of a first draft. The final version is set to be published in August.

No word yet on whether Trump will provide a blurb for the cover, or whether Kushner’s tome will be classified as memoir or fiction.

(Via The New York Times)