Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are expected to play a “starring role” in the January 6th hearings after Florida’s least favorite couple provided “really valuable” information during their testimonies that will make for “gripping television.” The first hearing doesn’t begin until Thursday, June 9, but the New York Times provided helpful context about how little Jared and Ivanka wanted anything to do with Donald Trump — and Rudy Giuliani — while he was trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“No matter how vociferously Mr. Trump claimed otherwise, neither Mr. Kushner nor Ivanka Trump believed then or later that the election had been stolen,” the Times reported. “While the president spent the hours and days after the polls closed complaining about imagined fraud in battleground states and plotting a strategy to hold on to power, his daughter and son-in-law were already washing their hands of the Trump presidency.” They were already planning their move to Florida less than 24 hours after Trump was telling anyone who would listen that “frankly, we did win this election.”

And then ol’ cigar-hawking Rudy got involved:

Their decision to move on opened a vacuum around the president that was filled by conspiracy theorists like Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who relayed to Mr. Trump farcically false stories of dead voters, stuffed ballot boxes, corrupted voting machines, and foreign plots. Concluding that the president would not listen even to family members urging him to accept the results, Mr. Kushner told Mr. Trump that he would not be involved if Mr. Giuliani were in charge, according to people he confided in, effectively ceding the field to those who would try to overturn the election.

Get ready for the latest Rudy meltdown in 3… 2… 1…

(Via the New York Times)