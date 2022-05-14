When Jen Psaki took over as White House press secretary in late January of 2020, she quickly differentiated herself from her Trump-era predecessors. She told the truth. She wasn’t snippy. She didn’t treat journalists like slime. But there was one reporter with whom she had what seemed like a contentious relationship: Fox News’ Peter Doocy. But when Psaki stepped down, headed for a gig at MSNBC, the two made sure to exchange fond farewells.

End of an era in the Brady briefing room! Good luck, @jrpsaki pic.twitter.com/xr8bzLaA65 — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) May 13, 2022

Doocy posted a picture of he and Psaki posing together, all smiles. “End of an era in the Brady briefing room! Good luck, @psaki,” he wrote. (Worth noting is that Doocy is a full foot taller than Psaki.)

As for Psaki, at an event on Thursday, she was asked if she’ll miss Doocy, who could always be counted on to ask a heated question that she’d often shoot down. “I will,” she replied. “I will tell you, and people know this who are covering the White House every day, I think we have a very good, professional relationship.”

She continued: “I understand that he’s coming there to ask questions every day that are important to report in the outlet he works for, and I respect that … We have healthy debates and discussions. Doesn’t mean I agree with his line of questioning on most days.”

Psaki also pointed out that she “called on him every day he’s been there,” adding that doing so was a way of “sending the message to the country that we’re not focused here on a fight with Fox.”

During her 15 months on the job, Psaki managed to hold more press conferences than all of Trump’s press secretaries combined. Her squabbles with Doocy often made news, with her sharply debunking some of his Republican talking points, even scoring the occasional big laugh.

(Via Insider)