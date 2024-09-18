There are so many types of people who go onto game shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, so it’s not surprising that a bizarre story comes up every once in a while. After all, when you’re in the moment, you only get a handful of seconds for the world to see your real personality, so you might as well pick a fun anecdote that will be forever ingrained in television history. (Don’t overthink it, though.)

Hilary Glazer, a writer from West Virginia, was a contestant on a recent episode of Jeopardy!, and one of her anecdotes for Ken Jennings was about a moving piece of art she discovered in an unconventional place. “Well, Ken, I gotta tell you, it took place in a restroom, and I was not the artist,” she began. That will surely hook the viewers in!

She continued the story, “But one day at work, I went into the ladies room – there were three stalls. I happened to go into this one, and inside the toilet was the most beautiful composition of still life fruit. There were blueberries, there were melons, there were strawberries. And, oh my God, I wish I had a camera, because I want to remember this. It was like 2006, so I didn’t have anything to take it with. I have my memory and it’s a wonderful one.” Maybe she can create a still life of the still life in order to preserve it for real. Though winning money on the game would probably be a better prize. Glazer managed to walk home with just $496, but the story was more pressing. How did the art get there, and why? The fans were left wanting more toilet art.

After the game, Glazer took to Reddit to add some context to the story, as viewers were just as confused. “I opened the stall door and found a bowl full of blueberries, strawberries, melons (possibly cantaloupe) and was shaken to my core. These days I would say shook? On the one hand, it irked me, because the trash cans were right there… but on the other hand, the composition, the color… all so beautiful!” Even though she didn’t win a fortune, her art experience will always be priceless. Though more money is always nice.

Check out the clip below.