Jeopardy! fans are not thrilled with Ken Jennings after the host dared a contestant to lick his own elbow during a recent episode. Despite Jennings being a favorite of grandmas everywhere, social media fans were quick to turn on him following the gross-out stunt.

The incident went down during Tuesday night’s episode after contestant Andrew Knowles revealed that he has a crazy long tongue.

“Yeah, so I figured out at a young age I have a long tongue, and the whole nose-to-tongue thing was easy,” Knowles told Jennings via Decider. “And then one day I heard that, you know, touching your elbow, or licking your elbow basically, is impossible. And I tried it, and I was able to do it.”

Obviously, with that information out in the open, Jennings wanted a demonstration, and to the dismay of Jeopardy! fans, Knowles obliged.

“Wow, look at that,” a clearly amused Jennings said. “I can do the nose thing, but I didn’t know there was a whole Olympic level that I knew nothing of.”

While Jennings and Knowles seemed to be having a good time on camera, Jeopardy! fans were not loving the moment at home.

“@Jeopardy has just jumped the shark into classless mediocrity when a contestant just licked his elbow with his tongue. Sad that the only intelligent game show on tv has stooped to this level,” a disgruntled fan tweeted. “Thanks @kenjennings for lowering the standard of a once great show.”

“Alex Trebek must be rolling over in his grave. This is not the Gong Show!” another angry fan replied to the Jeopardy! clip.

However, not all of the replies were angry. Other Jeopardy! fans were more concern with why Knowles looks a lot like Bill Hader’s Stefon character from SNL, which honestly, we can see. There is a resemblance.

