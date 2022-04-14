That Fox News host Jesse Watters has a national platform from which to share his bad takes and utter stupidity with the world is frustrating enough. But one thing I guess we can be glad for is that he didn’t pursue a career in law enforcement or politics, as his leaps of logic are very, very questionable.

Case in point: The very first busload of asylum-seekers that Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in a disgusting display of dehumanization, refused to let stay in his state—and instead redirected to Washington, D.C.—arrived in our nation’s capital yesterday. And the bus just so happened to drop off its passengers right outside the Fox News building, giving Watters a front-row seat to watching Abbot’s stunt play out in real-time. But Watters seemed more concerned with the passengers’ attire.

His theory, essentially, was that the people deboarding this bus were WAY too well-dressed to really be in need of America’s help.

“They dress so nicely,” Watters said. “Athleisure. One guy had matching Nike head-to-toe, the kicks were clean. If you’re fleeing a war-torn country, seeking asylum—you think you’re going to die—and you show up looking that good, no one’s going to buy that.”

While it’s not every day you get to refer to Jeanine Pirro as “the voice of reason,” that’s exactly what she turned out to be in this case, explaining to Watters that asylum-seekers are often given new clothes once they arrive in America, at which point Watters nearly lost it.

“We put those clothes on these people?!,” Watters demanded to know. (“These people.”) “Come on, Americans don’t dress this well.” One specific young man, who Watters thought was clearly too stylish, really caught the anchor’s attention.

“Look at that guy’s shirt. You can’t show up to America claiming you’re fearing for your life dressed that well. It’s not gonna fly!”

Try telling that to the guy who just traveled 1,500 miles wedged into a pair of skinny jeans.