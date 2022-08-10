In the wake of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, the Donald Trump stans at Fox News didn’t quite know what to do with themselves or how to cover this unprecedented bit of news—or whether to talk about it at all. So some of them, like Jesse Watters went straight to claiming it’s all a conspiracy theory.

Watters: What the FBI is probably doing is planting evidence.. We also have a hunch that they doctored evidence to get the warrant pic.twitter.com/hR2Ac8tP1t — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2022

On Tuesday night, the same clown who once brought DJ Pauly D from The Jersey Shore on as an inflation expert told Fox News viewers that the FBI showed up at the former president’s Palm Beach residence in order to plant evidence against him. “These are bloodthirsty savages who want to see you humiliated and violated,” Watters claimed, according to Media Matters. “This is a threat to anybody who opposes them. Look what we can do to you. We can even storm into your president’s home and take whatever we want.”

Watters: We know they plant evidence

Graham: yeah pic.twitter.com/2OG32CTjak — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2022

Yet, he didn’t stop there. Without offering a shred of even the tiniest bit of evidence — unless getting Lindsey Graham to say “yeah” counts as proof — Watters suggested that the FBI’s visit was all about planting evidence on a twice-impeached president who is currently under investigation by multiple entities for all sorts of wrongdoing (and whose history of shady dealings is well-known and firmly documented):

They could have easily negotiated the return of documents like that without guns and warrants. What the FBI is probably doing is planting evidence, which is what they did during the Russia hoax. We also have a hunch they doctored evidence to get the warrant — again, what they did during the Russia hoax. So, this is a big fishing expedition, using anything they can against Trump to take him out of the race for 2024. Or, just hang this dark cloud over his head like they did with the Mueller investigation. Remember, they knew for two years there was no crime but they tried to frame the president for obstructing a crime he didn’t commit? They crossed a very serious line with this and they’re never coming back. And everybody involved in this needs to be prosecuted for misconduct, disbarred and have their pension stripped. And that’s just the beginning.

But he wasn’t done there! Watters also claimed that going after Trump was a sexual fetish of the Left.

Watters: The get a sick sexual thrill from trying to lock up Republicans pic.twitter.com/Dc0EPeYd9h — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2022

He also claimed that every American feels “violated” by the raid (they do not).

Watters: The whole country feels violated pic.twitter.com/4lSxEPjhik — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2022

At this point, it feels like Watters and his Fox cohorts are just emptying the Cry Wolf bag and hoping that something sticks. You can watch even more of his hot air from last night below, courtesy of Media Matters:

