Jersey Shore star Pauly D recently appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime where the DJ and tanning enthusiast was asked about his thoughts on inflation because nothing is real anymore. While the interview took place almost a week ago, it only just now started making the rounds on Twitter after a screencap of Pauly D’s appearance went viral thanks to hilariously surreal chyron that reads “DJ Pauly D On Inflation.”

For the record, the interview is real, which we confirmed by tracking down the video of DJ Pauly D talking inflation with Watters on Fox News’ website. According to the video description, the reality star shared his thoughts on “parents financially supporting their adult children, inflation and the latest tanning trends” during the five minute long segment. (For those curious, DJ Pauly D is deeply concerned about how much his “pool guy” is charging these days. Of course.)

Obviously, probing the mind of Jersey Shore cast members for their insights on the economy doesn’t happen every day as you can see by the reactions on social media below. As one Twitter user wondered, is CNN going to ask Snooki about peace in the Middle East next?

Ah yes, the inflation guru: DJ Pauly D. https://t.co/a3Ah6oJ4NG — Jeff Driggers (@DriggaBeast) May 6, 2022

Oh thank god! I didn’t want to react to inflation until DJ Pauly D let me know how to feel about it 😰 pic.twitter.com/utOk3R0k03 — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) May 6, 2022

When Fox News brings out DJ Pauly D you know markets are fcked pic.twitter.com/5chn9Nitr2 — Hedgeye (@Hedgeye) May 6, 2022

Why is Fox News having dj Pauly d come on to talk about inflation? Is that really the closest to an economist they could get? — rogue gambler “nba playoff king/mlb specialist” (@rogue_gambler) May 6, 2022

👇Now to discuss "Inflation" we bring you noted half-man, half-rat… Pauly D! #FauxNews https://t.co/9UYk9fNrjg — 💥Arbiter of Cool💥😎✌🏻👊🏻 (@ArbiterofCool) May 6, 2022

When I need A REAL opinion on the health of America’s economy, I turn to distinguished economist, DJ Pauly D 🤦🏻‍♀️ #wtf https://t.co/yYc8mRYeUO — heather (@gingerfloofs) May 6, 2022

If Fox News can go to Pauly D for his take on inflation, CNN should step up and ask Snooki about peace in the Middle East — Neil Overall (Jerry Dungarees son) (@agentgraves13) May 6, 2022

Good to know Fox News is getting commentary on inflation from Pauly D, someone who spends 100k on hair gel a year. Hopefully they’ll get thoughts on defensive spending from the cast of Teen Mom pic.twitter.com/kYbGd1OPZ8 — Chris Najdek (@Chris_Najdek) May 6, 2022

I don't watch Fox News but I'm guessing Pauly D thinks inflation is what happens to hot girls when they are on their period. pic.twitter.com/zRJeu5zLh6 — Johnny Malloy (@mistercecil) May 6, 2022

In a more on-brand moment, Watters made sure to ask Pauly D on testicle tanning, which was brought to light thanks to fellow Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. Pauly D surprisingly didn’t knock the new trend because he read it raises your testosterone “something like 200%.” That said, it’s not for him.

“I put a sock down there when I tan,” the DJ admitted.

(Via Justin Whang on Twitter)