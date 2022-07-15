Jim Jordan is not the type of guy to apologize, no matter how in the wrong he may be. So it’s hardly surprising that he seems dead-set against apologizing for or to a 10-year-old rape victim he (and other repugnant human beings) accused of lying.

On July 8th, while signing an executive order that would give women more access to abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s unprecedented overturning of Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden remarked that “Just last week, it was reported that a 10-year-old girl was a rape victim — 10 years old — and she was forced to have to travel out of state to Indiana to seek to terminate the pregnancy and maybe save her life.” The story set off a viral firestorm, with anti-abortion activists and conservative media members doubting the veracity of the president’s claim. Jordan’s comment on the matter, which came via Twitter, was simply that Biden was lying (as usual), and that no one should be surprised.

When, on Wednesday, The Columbus Dispatch reported that a 27-year-old man had been arrested for the rape of this little girl, and admitted to raping her on at least two occasions, Jordan tried to quietly backtrack by deleting his original tweet — again, the one in which he called a child rape victim a liar — and declaring that her attacker “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gershon Fuentes should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/TBZ2avgeD3 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 13, 2022

When CNN’s Manu Raju asked Jordan about the original tweet and whether he would apologize to the victim, the Ohio congressmonster claimed that “he was never questioning the girl’s story.” As The Daily Beast reported, Jordan said he was only “reacting to a headline that he saw,” which… huh?! What definition of “lie” is Jordan using?

When Raju asked Jordan why he then deleted the tweet, he again tried to sidestep his complicity in publicly shaming the victim of a brutal sexual assault by explaining that he hit the delete button “because we learned that this illegal alien did this heinous crime.” Raju kept pushing, however, and asked if Jordan would be apologizing to the girl or her family, but Jordan shot back that he “never doubted the child.” Jordan also refused to say whether he believes the victim — who is, again, a child herself — should have been forced to carry her baby to term.

CNN's Manu Raju asked Jim Jordan if he wants to apologize for his deleted tweet saying the 10-year-old rape victim's story was a "lie." Jordan not only doesn't apologize, but actually claims he "never doubted the child" and was just "responding to a headline." pic.twitter.com/tExQD6aOjl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 14, 2022

Raju wasn’t the only person to take Jordan to task. During a House hearing on Thursday, California congressman Ted Lieu poignantly took aim at his “Republican colleagues” for “smearing” the girl. While Lieu didn’t name names, he also didn’t have to.

(Via The Daily Beast)